PIETERS, Bruce A.

PIETERS - Bruce A. June 2, 2018, of Williamsville, at age 87. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Hess) Pieters; devoted father of Karen (David Burnell) Pieters, Kevin Pieters and Lisa (Christopher) Reynolds; loving grandfather of Bennett and Ella Rose Pieters and Mary, Megan and Liam Reynolds; brother of the late Graeme and Scott Pieters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Williamsville Cemetery. Friends invited.