My View: Summer porch living is the life for me

The house we purchased over 30 years ago has a full-length porch on the front that is about 10 feet deep. It’s summer, and it’s nice to sit out there again.

The porch faces to the East, and it is shady all day from about 10 a.m. until the following morning. I really like being out there writing.

If you look at the reason for the porch, the whole point was to keep cool during hot weather. Before air conditioning, being inside a house on a muggy 80-degree day was sheer hell. The roof on our porch is really the key to my enjoyment. There is a full roof to provide ample shade for most of the day and protection from the occasional rainstorm.

There are several types of conversations we have while we are on the front porch. There are the nonverbal ones, like waving to the neighbors. A brief “How is it going” is offered to strangers on the sidewalk, but only if they talk first. We have window boxes filled with flowers on the railing of our porch, so it doesn’t happen often. We are virtually invisible hiding behind our wall of green.

The sights and sounds from my porch are seldom boring. I love to sit out there during a thunderstorm and watch the lightning. Some people have nicer cars than others. Some of them sound like they are about to give up and die in front of my house. Some of them rattle so much going over the bumps, it sounds like they are falling apart.

I don’t know what sitting on a porch out in the country would be like, but if I had to guess, the view and noises would be quite different.

I really like to catch a cool breeze and inhale the air deeply. I enjoy hearing the sound of the birds and the neighborhood children playing. I enjoy listening to the crickets. Their chirp, chirp, chirp signifies summer to me.

I love watching my grandchildren playing in the yard. Their shrieks and laughter are music to my ears. My porch is a great place to talk or play cards with my wife at the end of the day. We can relax and actually have a conversation.

If our neighbors or friends stop by, we have a comfortable place to sit and chat. It’s an excellent place for us to discuss with our grandkids about the birds and bees. No, I don’t mean THAT talk, I mean teaching them about the birds and bees we can see from our porch.

A porch is an excellent place to play an old fashioned card game like War with the kids as you drink ice-cold lemonade. It’s also a great place to enjoy many other games like “Trouble” or “Sorry.” Being on your porch can help reduce stress and tension, lift your spirits and calm your mind.

If you are on your porch, you can’t do the dishes, fold the laundry, sweep the floor, stare at the messy room, or clean the closet. When you need a quick break, your kids most likely won’t look there for you. It’s a good place to go when you feel like an argument is coming on.

A porch is an enjoyable place to warm up, under an afghan with your sweetie. It’s a pleasant place to read and it’s the perfect place to think or to contemplate life.

So come sit on the porch with me where the drinks are cold and the friendship is free.

Norbert Rug is a writer from Lockport who treasures summer days spent on his front porch.