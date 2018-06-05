Mother of dog attack victim sues Niagara Falls police

The mother of Kaeden J. Mitchell, the boy nearly killed by two Rottweilers last summer, has sued the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The lawsuit by Vikki Lynn Avino, filed Thursday, contends the officers arrived 20 minutes after police were called and that officers didn't go right into the fenced yard where the boy had been attacked and prevented at least one bystander from doing so.

The lawsuit follows through on a notice of claim previously filed against the city by attorney Charles S. Desmond II. Avino also has sued the owners of the dogs and their landlord.

"Our officers took the appropriate actions, responded properly and possibly saved the victim's life," Police Superintendent E. Bryan DalPorto said Monday. "The key to avoiding these types of incidents from reoccurring is not police response but responsible dog ownership."

Kaeden, now 8, was hospitalized for a month with severe head and neck injuries. He suffered a stroke and was in a medically induced coma for a time.