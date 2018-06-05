MORAN, Joyce (Jenkin)

MORAN - Joyce (nee Jenkin)

Of Blasdell, age 99, on June 2, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Tom Moran; loving mother of Thomas Kim (Donna), Deb (Emery) Swan, and Peter Neil (Mary) Moran; also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at St. Jude's Episcopal Church, 124 Macamley St., Buffalo, NY 14220. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the church. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC.