Letter: Midterm elections should usher in fresh politicians

Republican? Democrat? Independent? Progressive? No matter your political affiliation, one topic is surely cut across party lines. That topic? The issue of term limits as they apply to all elected officials, from town elections directly up to our congressional elected officials.

As you may have heard or read, the 2018 midterm elections are important for all parties that care about “control.” President Trump, as well as a few past presidents have touted the phrase, “Clean the swamp!” But what has happened in reality is that the same people, over and over again are sent to Washington, D.C. and other state capitals year after year, term after term. The main culprit of the unchanged swamp water is voter apathy, starting from the local town elections right up to the White House.

In New York State for instance, within the 150 member state Assembly and the 63 member Senate, we actually have people who have been serving as elected officials since 1970 (Richard Gottfried in the 75th State Assembly District.) In the State Senate, Kenneth P. LaValle has been in office since 1976.

To be fair, both the state Senate and Assembly have fostered and passed bills with respect to term limits. But, those state laws only pertain to the duration of time individuals can serve in leadership positions within either house. Those limits are nothing more than a “wink, wink, let’s all take turns with the lobbyist money and grease our coffers.”

Regardless of your political affiliations, in November the word incumbent should sit in your mouth like a spoiled piece of meat. It’s summer time soon. It’s high time for a new grill in the backyard for fresh meat, and a draining of the swamp water in Albany and Washington, D.C. wouldn’t be a bad idea either.

David Bonner

Buffalo