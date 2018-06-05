Letter: Many readers enjoy reading reliable classic comic strips

I myself always read Dennis the Menace, Family Circus, Ziggy, Bliss and Close to Home. I love the dry humor of the two latter and the true to life humor of Dennis and Circus. Poor Ziggy just makes me appreciate the “little guy” in all of us. I especially like when Dennis makes his comments so innocently to his pastor or his parents friends. Kids say the darndest things, as Art Linkletter once said. As for Peanuts, Dagwood and the rest, they are timeless. So no, don’t change the comics. They are fine just like they are. Thank you very much!

Madalyn Mayer

Depew