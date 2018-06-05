Letter: Letter writer distorts facts about Planned Parenthood

Everyone likes to get his point made, especially in a letter printed in the newspaper. But when you call out a senator from our home state for distorting facts by then distorting facts, it kind of embarrasses us all.

So, let me clarify a bit just to show that we aren’t all manipulators of facts. First, Planned Parenthood is not a baby-killing factory whose main function is to perform abortion. Only 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s service is actual abortion service.

The May 25 letter writer also stated “nobody is begrudging women adequate health care.” Yet, the writer does not go on to explain how, without any funding, Planned Parenthood is going to continue to perform the 4.5 million sexually transmitted diseases screenings it does annually, the 3.6 contraception services it provides each year, the more than 1 million cancer screenings it performs yearly and the 1.1 million pregnancy screenings it does annually. Can the letter writer elaborate on that? I didn’t think so.

The letter writer plays the “taxpayer” card pretending not to know that it is illegal to spend, allocate, direct, loan, lend, or give one penny of taxpayer money to pay for any abortion services.

One last thing, about the letter writer’s final point, a cutesy tongue-in-cheek suggestion that “if you can’t afford an abortion maybe you should refrain from activities that would result in an unwanted pregnancy in the first place.”

Unplanned pregnancies have always been a part of our biological makeup and just because that doesn’t meet with the letter writer’s approval does not give him any right or authority to act on it. But please, at least try to get the facts right. It just makes you look bad when you don’t.

Gary Harms

Niagara Falls