Letter: Keep the comics the same, offering a bit for the masses

I find the comics page to be a good, eclectic mix of the new and old cartoons, something for everyone on the page, contemporary, traditional, and thoroughly delightful.

Peanuts and Blondie are timeless, regardless of when they were originally written, while Pickles and Bliss are thoroughly delightful in an entirely different vein. Some of the newer ones I find entertaining on some days and yet on other days not so much so, but that’s true of all of them.

So, if you’re asking for my vote, I say keep the comics page just as it is, with something for everyone somewhere on the page. It certainly gives me my laugh for the day every morning, which I certainly need after reading some of the more somber news in the first pages of the newspaper. Thanks to The News for keeping me up to date on the day’s happenings and a little chuckle as well.

Martin Wright

Williamsville