Letter: George Will misinterprets Supreme Court powers

From an opinion by George Will in The Buffalo News: “By preventing a vote on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland – invoking a rule first suggested by Democratic Sens. Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer: Supreme Court justices should not be confirmed in presidential election years – McConnell kept open the seat of Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.”

There is no “rule” stating Supreme Court Justices are not confirmed in an election year. Biden and Schumer’s suggestion never went anywhere. There have been at least 14 Supreme Court justices confirmed during election years.

Article II of the U.S. Constitution reads: “He (the President) shall nominate and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate appoint…Judges of the Supreme Court.” No election year rule here.

The subsequent controversy distorted the meaning of the Constitution. No Senator Grassley, the Constitution does not say may appoint, it says shall appoint. Shall is an imperative (e.g. “Thou Shalt not Kill.”) Republicans further obscured the issue by complaining that Democrats have also stalled, filibustered etc.

What McConnell did was fundamentally different. He said that there will be no confirmation hearings at all. There will be no Advice and Consent. The oath of office that Mitch McConnell took states “senators-elect must swear or affirm that they will support and defend the Constitution.” In this action he did the opposite.

The irony is that Antonin Scalia, who said he strictly ruled by the Constitution was replaced by violating it.

