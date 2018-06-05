LeGRESLEY, Janice L. (Coleman)

June 4, 2018. Beloved wife of Brian; loving mother of Katrina (fiance; Lawrence Luciano) and Nick (fiance;e Jill Murphy) LeGresley; cherished grandma of Alexis, Ariana and Alana; sister of Robert (Lucy), Kenneth and the late Charles and James Coleman. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral prayers at 6:45 PM.