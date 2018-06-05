Lancaster faces lacrosse royalty in state final four debut

If Lancaster wants to extend its greatest playoff run in the history of its boys lacrosse program, the Legends will have to go through state royalty to do it.

Lancaster (17-2), the first-time Section VI champion which took down Section V’s Penfield in the Far West Regional, faces Section III champion West Genesee (17-2) in a Class A New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cicero-North Syracuse. The winner advances to Saturday’s state final at St. John Fisher College.

West Genesee is the all-time winningest program in New York, having captured 15 state titles. The Wildcats are under the direction of longtime coach Mike Messeres, who has guided the program to 845 wins and plans to step down after 42 seasons at the conclusion of this playoff run.

West Genesee defeated Section IV champion Ithaca, 13-4, in the Central Regional to get to this point, its first final four since 2015.

Lancaster, which has seven players who helped the football team reach its first state final during the fall, advanced with an 11-7 triumph over Penfield. Brett Beetow had four goals in the victory. With the game tied at 5-5, the Legends scored six straight goals to seize control.

"We’re just going out there playing our game and having fun,” Beetow said following last Saturday's win.

Trojans vs. Westhill in state semifinal in Rochester

Lancaster isn’t the only Section VI team playing in a state semifinal. West Seneca East faces Westhill (15-5) of Section III in Class C at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

The Trojans (12-8) hope the scoring prowess of Shaun Dolac and Danny Flynn combined with the solid goaltending from Damond Flynn can extend their best season. They too are a first-time Section VI champion. Each of them shined during Saturday's regional win over Geneva.

Several honored for character during sectionals

Eight Section VI lacrosse playes were presented Character Athletes of the Game at the sectional championship games. They are:

Girls - Maya Cottone (Amherst), Katie Dlugodz (Frontier), Emma O’Neil (Hamburg), Ella Jimerson (Lake Shore), Maddie Mazur (Lancaster), Maddison Stevens (Orchard Park).

Boys-Nelson Logan (Akron), Colby Sroda (Eden), Jack Rettig (Hamburg), Andrew Hersey (Lancaster), Bobby Geiger (Medina), Nic Bruce (Orchard Park), Will Whitney (West Seneca East), Joe Amici (Williamsville East).