JURCA, Eileen M. (Connolly)

JURCA - Eileen M. (nee Connolly)

Entered into rest on June 2, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J.; dearest mother of Michael (Sheryl L. Miller) and Paul (Mary Elizabeth) Jurca; grandmother of Anothy M. Jurca; sister of the late James Connolly. The family will be present on Friday from 3-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, 3148 Abbott Rd., Saturday at 10 AM. Please share condolences at www.hoyufuneralhome.com