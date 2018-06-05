Jersey Street firehouse owners still fighting to get restaurant, brewery going

Six longtime friends – four doctors and two businessmen – thought they had a great idea for a side venture. Little did they know just how difficult it would be.

The group of craft beer fans had a burning desire to create their own microbrewery and neighborhood restaurant, in a unique space in Buffalo. So they bought a vacant old firehouse on Jersey Street, near Kleinhans Music Hall, thinking it would be a perfect location.

And they planned to renovate and restore it, to maintain its history.

"We're interested in preserving its beautiful architecture," said Dr. Raphael Blochle, one of the six investors. "We're definitely interested in making something happen with this building."

But the residential neighborhood around it has very different ideas about what's appropriate for the two-story red building at 310 Jersey – the second-oldest firehouse in the city. And their views don't include a big restaurant with potential traffic, parking and crowd issues.

The investors sought to appease residents' concerns by reducing the scale of the project, stabilizing the building, modifying the proposal for the second floor, and working out possible solutions for parking. Yet that still hasn't passed muster with neighbors, nor the city's regulatory agencies, which have doused the group's plans so far.

"Their proposal is simply too big for the neighborhood, and we've tried to work with them to mitigate that over many, many months," said Mark Shepard, who lives next door. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to reach the moment where we were able to reach agreement on that."

On Monday, the city Planning Board threw a fresh bucket of cold water on the proposal, recommending that the Common Council deny the investors' application for an adaptive-reuse permit. The unanimous vote was a rare rejection by the board of such a request, delighting the neighbors in attendance.

"I wish this project were on Niagara Street, or a more commercial stretch of Porter. I cannot support this use in a dense, very old, residential neighborhood," said board Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Schwartz.

Even so, the group says it isn't ready to throw in the towel. A previously scheduled community meeting was held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., with about 10 neighbors and Common Council Member David Rivera. A public hearing was already held by the Council, but Blochle said the group decided to put the project on hold while they work out a solution with the neighbors.

"We have to continue to work with the community to go through the process and mitigation to see if we can find some project or proposal that can meet the needs and demands of the neighborhood," he said. "I still want to brew beer, in some way, shape or form."

However, he also said they might entertain offers from another buyer willing to take on the community firestorm if they can recoup their investment. "I'm not a developer. I don't understand the political machinery to become a developer and make something out of this," he said. "Five previous owners have failed in doing something with this place, and I have no other plans."

Located at the corner of Jersey and Plymouth Avenue, near Kleinhans Music Hall, the 2.5-story brick building was home to Engine House No. 2 and Hook and Ladder No. 9 until it was decommissioned by the Buffalo Fire Department in 1997.

Constructed in 1875 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2011, the historic L-shaped brick building features a mansard roof in the Second Empire style of architecture. A hook-and-ladder bay was added in 1897, and the 12,300-square-foot building was rebuilt in 1917 after suffering severe damage from a fire.

It's been the subject of multiple revival efforts over the past 20 years, with three different owners before the current investor group, known as Project X Holdings LLC, bought it for $435,000 in February 2017.

"It does no one any good to have a vacant building standing at that corner, especially such an architectural jewel as this building is," Shepard said.

Project X consists of four trauma surgeons from Erie County Medical Center – Blochle and Drs. Mark Burke, Michael Chopko and Thomas Loree – and two executives from Sherex Fastening Solutions in Tonawanda – Adam Pratt and Rich Staufer.

The team planned to spend $1.6 million to $2 million on the restoration and renovation, putting a brewery on the west or southwest side of the building, with the restaurant located in the former fire truck bay. Plans also included facade alterations, an outdoor patio in front and a one-story addition at the rear to accommodate the restaurant kitchen.

"We have a lot of people who have been in support of the project. They'd like to have a place to go after work and grab a bite to eat with friends and enjoy a craft beer," said Anne Dafchik, the project's architect at Clark Patterson Lee. "Yes, there are people who are opposed to the project, but there are some people who are favorable and want to see something happen because the building has been vacant for so long."

But the project has run into trouble from the beginning, as neighbors objected to the "intensity" of the plan and its impact on them. And the Zoning Board of Appeals in February shot down four variances for the project, including one for the addition.

Neighbors say they'd like to see residential apartments or some kind of lighter commercial or retail business, not something that could bring 100 to 150 people per day to that corner. "The traffic impacts would have been just unbelievable," Shepard said. "This is a large bar, on the scale with Thin Man Brewery or Big Ditch or Resurgence. It's not the right use proposal for this particular site."

Still, the group persevered, trying to work with nearby residents to address the concerns, Blochle said. First, they reduced the restaurant size by 43 percent from 129 seats to 74, including the bar. They set hours of operation and made arrangements for deliveries and frequent garbage pickup during the day to ensure cleanliness without disturbing neighbors.

To reassure neighbors that they wouldn't use the rest of the building for more dining, they planned the second floor to include co-working space and a small community meeting room that would be available to local groups free of charge for gatherings, fundraisers, art exhibits or other programs. They also reached a verbal agreement to get parking spaces from D'Youville College and to negotiate with Kleinhans for more.

Finally, they removed the graffiti on the building's exterior, sealed potholes in the sidewalk, put up fencing to secure the building from vandals and "crazy stuff going on in there," and hired a contractor to install netting on the roof slate to keep it in place, Blochle said.

In all, he said, the owners have met with the community eight to 10 times, including through Rivera.

"We made a lot of concessions. At the same time, this still has to be a financially viable project," Blochle said. "I’m obviously interested in doing craft beer and enjoying the craft brewery. At the same time, I don't want to see my great-great-grandkids burdened from this either."