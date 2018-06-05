Inside the Bisons: After giving football the old college try, Alford chose baseball as his career path

To say Anthony Alford excelled as a two-sport high school athlete may be underselling his accomplishments.

He was Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in Mississippi his senior year of high school.

He was drafted out of high school by the Toronto Blue Jays in the third round of the 2012 draft.

He had scholarship offers from football powerhouses Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Nebraska along with offers from his home state powers, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Alford loves both sports. He had potential to play professionally in both. But he had to pick one.

He was already part of the Blue Jays organization, signing after the draft. But his professional baseball status did not impact his NCAA eligibility for football. So he decided to give the gridiron the old college try.

Alford spent his freshman year playing quarterback at Southern Miss then transferred to Ole Miss where he converted to a defensive back.

He still went to spring training with the Blue Jays, playing a handful of rookie league games fo three seasons (2012, 2013, 2014).

But after he married Bailey Montgomery in the summer of 2014, it was time to be decisive about his career.

And midway through the 2014 college football season, he left his football career for baseball.

“I made a commitment to myself that I was going to give football three years,” Alford said. “I wanted to do both for three years and re-evaluate after that which one I wanted to pursue in the future and that’s what I did. I played three seasons of football. It wasn’t looking too bright for me. I mean something could have changed in that fourth year but I committed to making a decision after three years.

“At the same time, I was getting married so I couldn’t just think about myself. I had to think about my wife as well. I think that’s what it boiled down to. I had to balance it out. I didn’t want to commit to just one out of high school and have regrets later on. So I just allowed myself to get football out of my system. That way if I did choose baseball, I could solely commit to baseball without thinking about what would have happened if I played football. I’m happy with the way everything turned out.”

Its turned out that Alford is a rising start in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He entered 2018 as the No. 3 rated prospect in the organization, despite this being just his fourth season as an everyday baseball player, and one who has dealt with some injuries as he’s worked his way through the system.

Last year he spent the majority of the season with Double-A New Hampshire. He skipped Triple-A to get his first Major League call-up, making his MLB debut on May 19, 2017. He played in four games before a foul tip injured his wrist. He underwent surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left wrist and returned late in the season to the minor leagues, including finally make his Buffalo Bisons debut for the last three games of the season.

He started 2018 on the disabled list with a hamstring injury out of spring training, but quickly joined Buffalo. Alford then earned his second big league call-up on May 6, playing in seven games, before being returned to the Bisons.

Alford’s skill in the outfield can be dazzling. He said the athleticism of playing football, particularly defensive back, helps him in baseball. That’s most on display when roaming center field.

But the other transferable skill has been mental toughness. That’s the challenging part in baseball, where doubt and uncertainty in a player’s head can take a few off performances at the plate and turn them into a downward spiral of dismal at-bats.

Alford has struggled offensively this season, hitting .188 in 27 games with the Herd. But he’s finding his way out. He had a five-game hit streak snapped on Sunday. In his last 10 games, he’s hitting .278.

“Early on I was missing pitches that I don’t usually miss,” Alford said. “I had to make some swing adjustments and I was putting pressure on myself. When I made those swing adjustments, I just feel a lot better at the plate now. I’m trying to get more comfortable and more confident about my swing and my approach.”

Working on his swing is one thing. But what about putting pressure on himself? What was that about?

“I wouldn’t say pressure as far as trying to hurry up and get to the bigs because at the end of the day, that’s something I can’t control,” Alford said. “But at the same time I want to do well just for myself. I think it was more of expectations that I have for myself. I just wanted to do good and be the best player I could be. I wasn’t allowing myself to do that because I was being clogged by all these negative thoughts because the results weren’t there. I wasn’t playing the way I wanted to play. So the doubt started to creep in, but I feel a lot better now mentally and physically.”

The mental toughness he learned from football has helped. So, too, has been reflecting back on 2016, a year in which Alford also struggled to find his rhythm thanks to a series of injuries. But Alford found his groove late that season, and he knows that there’s plenty of baseball left in 2018.

He also knows the Blue Jays have developed a culture in which baseball performance is just one aspect of the larger picture.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Alford’s family home, his childhood home in Columbia, Miss, burned to the ground. His family was all right, but they lost everything. His wife and aunt started a GoFundMe page, with the hope that the local community would pitch in and help.

But his Blue Jays teammate Kevin Pillar heard about it and shared the posts on social media. The outpouring was amazing for Alford’s family, and they were able to rebuild.

“The biggest thing was when Kevin Pillar shared it on Twitter and other social media sites,” Alford said. “It was an awesome feeling just knowing that they supported me, not only off the field but in a terrible time for my family. With what we were going through, just knowing they supported me was an awesome feeling.”