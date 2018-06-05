HURLEY, Donald Ray

HURLEY - Donald Ray Age 81, passed away after a brief illness, in Treasure Island, Florida, on June 3, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Helyn Hurley; and his sister, Ann Hurley Tatham. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne Davis Hurley; his children, Jason, Erin (Barbara Waite), and Megan (Paul Tesluk); his brother, David (Agnes) and brother-in-law, Thomas (Janet) Tatham; and four grandchildren. Don was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed couples bowling at the Saturn Club. The family is planning a memorial in his honor in the near future.