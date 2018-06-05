Share this article

Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more

Published

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Wednesday

1. Boys lacrosse - NYSPHSAA semifinals

Lancaster and West Seneca East head eastbound for state semifinal matchups. Winners advance to Saturday's state championship quadruple-header at St. John Fisher.

  • Class A: Lancaster vs. III-West Genesee, 6:30 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse
  • Class C: West Seneca East vs. III-Westhill, 6:30 p.m. at St. John Fisher

Lancaster, West Seneca East lacrosse advance in Far West Regionals

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

* * *

Tuesday's roundup

Hilton's hit enables St. Francis to walk off with Georgetown Cup

Williamsville East's Mack goes in sixth round of MLB Draft

High school scores & schedules (June 6)

* * *

