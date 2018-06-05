Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more
What to watch for Wednesday
1. Boys lacrosse - NYSPHSAA semifinals
Lancaster and West Seneca East head eastbound for state semifinal matchups. Winners advance to Saturday's state championship quadruple-header at St. John Fisher.
- Class A: Lancaster vs. III-West Genesee, 6:30 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse
- Class C: West Seneca East vs. III-Westhill, 6:30 p.m. at St. John Fisher
Lancaster, West Seneca East lacrosse advance in Far West Regionals
Tuesday's roundup
Hilton's hit enables St. Francis to walk off with Georgetown Cup
