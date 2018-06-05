Homage to Canalside's history envisioned for north Aud block

For years, a nearly two-acre hole where Memorial Auditorium once stood has remained untouched.

A replica canal, used for ice skating, opened nearby three winters ago, and other Canalside projects have advanced. But nothing happened in the hole.

Now that is about to change, state waterfront officials say.

This fall, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. plans to advertise for an engineering and design consultant to lay the groundwork for a residential area that pays homage to the Canal District's history on the original street grid.

Historic-looking buildings with shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are envisioned on the street level, with apartments and offices above them. Period lighting and special street paving are also anticipated to add to the canal-era's ambiance.

"Broadly, we want to build a suitable waterfront neighborhood inspired and driven by the historic street pattern," said Christopher Schoepflin, an Erie Canal Harbor board member who has taken over some of the responsibilities of Sam Hoyt, who resigned from the board last fall.

"We want to apply a mix of uses that creates a vibrant place where people will live, work and experience Buffalo's tremendous waterfront," Schoepflin said.

The Friends of the Buffalo Story has proposed an "urban village" concept, with a model they built using a grant from the waterfront agency showing five buildings close to one another to create density.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture has a more robust residential plan calling for more smaller buildings to create a dense, active neighborhood.

Both groups also want to see period buildings side by side with residences and shops built along the eastern side of the Commercial Slip.

That's something the waterfront agency is also interested in doing later, but the focus now is on the north Aud block.

"This is what the community has been talking about, and what a lot of our planning documents speak to," Schoepflin said of the building ideas for Canalside's future. "I think it's really positive that a lot of people are saying the same thing, and it will ultimately come down to how we collectively articulate that."

A 2004 master plan, drafted with considerable public participation and later updated, called for substantial residential and commercial development in the Canal District, now branded as Canalside.

Discussions will be held with the public and with stakeholders to help shape the consultant's plan, he said.

It will take time to develop the site. In the meantime, the appearance of the hole itself will be cleaned up until development starts, Schoepflin said.

Canalside progress

Canalside officials can point to the changes near the hole in the ground, like the historically-aligned canal and pedestrian bridges.

A six-story building anchored by Courtyard Marriott and including the Phillips Lytle law firm and a Pizza Plant is nearby. A four-story Explore & More Children's Museum is expected to be opened to the public in December. A developer is expected to be announced this month for parcels on the other side of the canal, along Marine Drive.

Benderson Development also expects to break ground in 2019 on a four- or five-story building across from The Buffalo News, between Washington and Main streets near the East Canal fountain. The concept calls for apartments on the top floors, with offices on the second level and restaurants on the ground floor, along with underground parking.

New projects are also coming to the other side of the street at Canalside. Two new structures – the Pavilion and Union Block buildings – are expected to open in summer 2019. A vintage 1924 carousel is also expected to open near Clinton's Dish.

In addition, construction activity is expected later in the year to reopen a 1.2-mile portion of Main Street between Tupper and Scott streets, allowing vehicles to share the Metro Rail track bed.

Rep. Brian Higgins and Assemblyman Sean Ryan called for action 14 months ago, when they wanted a portion of the waterfront agency's own project plan to be enacted.

"Lets get rid of the hole and the construction site junkyard, and move quickly to get the public market and Buffalo-themed restaurants open so we can realize the full potential of Canalside," Higgins said at the time.

"Let's provide an investment of public infrastructure dollars and create the framework for what you want to see in there," he said. "Someone may have creative ideas on how to enhance that."

Ryan called for the kind of housing and retail at Canalside anticipated in the agency's plan.

Infrastructure first

The first order of business will be to design plans for underground parking and services, like trash pickup, recycling and storage, Schoepflin said.

Restoring the original street grid with Commercial, Lloyd and Pearl streets is planned, Schoepflin said, while working through significant grade challenges. Street paving, sidewalks and lighting will also be added.

"Authenticity of place is important," Schoepflin said. "We don't make a final decision going into design, but our going-in philosophy is to be true to the historic street pattern."

Schoepflin anticipates six to 12 months of design, followed by a similar amount of time to build the infrastructure. Completing that will allow better definition of the parcels to be developed, and help determine the number of buildings and height sizes, he said.

"You could see construction start maybe in 2019 or 2020 for the infrastructure," Schoepflin said. "Development could happen on the heels of that."

This won't be a one-developer project, he said.

"The overall site will yield many building parcels, and it's likely we will have multiple developers," Schoepflin said. "I think that is a benefit in terms of activity and the types of uses and building designs. A diversity of ownership and uses usually creates the most interesting places and neighborhoods."

Higgins support

Last month, Higgins recommended several waterfront projects for the waterfront agency to pursue, including infrastructure work on the north Aud block.

Higgins said private investment follows public infrastructure work, pointing to Ohio Street, which he played a principal role in transforming.

The congressman said that after meeting with Schoepflin last week, he is encouraged by the agency's plans for that undeveloped portion of Canalside.

"I'm pleased that we are seeing forward movement on the long-stalled development of the north Aud block," Higgins said. "I think there is a new spirit of cooperation and a get-it-done mentality."

Higgins has praised both the Friends of the Buffalo Story and Campaign for Greater Buffalo concepts for a live-work-play environment at Canalside.

"I think one of the things we've learned over the years is there are a lot of good ideas out there that make a lot of sense," Higgins said. "They're also consistent with what everybody has talked about."

The plan advanced by Friends of the Buffalo Story calls for a dense, mixed-use, mixed-income residential village with underground parking. A proposed enclosed walkway would offer protection against wind and rain.

"This would provide communal life in the city," said Mark Goldman, one of the group's members. "Our plan is modeled after Boston's North End, the West Village in New York and places in Europe."

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo's plan also aims to bring vitality to the waterfront.

"It's high-density residential in a desirable spot, with amenities that include proximity to water and the potential for a lot of richness of building size, block size and vistas," said Tim Tielman, the group's executive director. "It's also transit-oriented development, which no city or high-density place can succeed without."

Tielman said he's encouraged by how Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. is moving forward.

"I think it's a big positive that ECHDC is presently looking beyond what for them has been a traditional big developer-big business-big project approach into something that is more accessible, has different players and advances step-by-step," he said.