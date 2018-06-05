HOLMES, Doris J. (Underhill)

HOLMES - Doris J. (nee Underhill)

June 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald Sr.; loving mother of Dawn (Kevin) Crawford, Sally (Tim) Leach, Dana (Cheryl "Katie") Holmes and late Donald Jr.; special gram to Nick (Andrea) Holmes, Ben (Kerrin) Holmes, Jacob (Jackie) Reichert, Dylan St. Pierre, Katie (Don Z.) Crawford, Sara (Chris) Reichert, Christopher (Jesse C.) Holmes, Jeremy (Destiny M.) Crawford, Riley (Garrett) Vallance and Jackson Holmes; great-grandma (GG) to Kaden Crawford, Leo Reichert, Reese Holmes, Blake Zimpfer, Lily Holmes, Elliot Holmes and late Stanley Holmes; sister of Evelyn Tillman. Also Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday, 2-6PM, Funeral Service, Friday, 12PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc.; 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of mom's Caregivers. Flowers gratefully declined. Family encourages donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. Condolences and Directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com