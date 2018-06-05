Historic Palace Theatre renovation in line for funding

The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport is in line to receive $142,000 toward a renovation and expansion project from an economic development fund tied to the Niagara Power Project.

The funding, recommended Tuesday by the Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board, will cover about 20 percent of the costs of a $713,000 renovation project at the theater, located at 2 East Ave.

The project calls for the theater to replace its antiquated stage rigging, replace seating and add seats to accommodate larger shows while also expanding its orchestra pit to make room for more musicians. The theater's electrical system also will be upgraded.

In addition to the Power Authority funding, the project also is set to receive $285,500 apiece from the Market NY program and the Griggs Lewis Foundation. Work is expected to begin in October and be completed in May 2019.

The funding, which still must be approved by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees, comes from a fund administered by the local allocation board. The fund distributes money raised from the sale of 187 megawatts of unallocated or unused hydropower from the Niagara Power Project for economic development projects.

The fund currently has $4.7 million available for economic development projects. The fund has awarded $36.8 million to economic development projects within 30 miles of the Niagara Power Project since the program began in 2010.