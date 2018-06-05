Groups urge Legislature to pass Drug Take Back Act

A coalition of environmental and public health groups Monday applauded a Department of Environmental Conservation report that calls on the Legislature to act on a bill that would require the pharmaceutical industry to take greater responsibility for disposing of unused and expired prescription drugs.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on the DEC to undertake the report after he vetoed a pharmaceutical disposal bill passed by the Legislature last year.

A bipartisan bill, the Drug Take Back Act, which would establish a statewide safe drug disposal program funded by the pharmaceutical industry, is pending in both Legislature chambers.

Environmental groups are calling on the Legislature to pass the bill before the close of session this month.

Dan Shapley, water quality program director for Riverkeeper in the Hudson Valley, said the environmental group has conducted tests that have detected 50 pharmaceutical compounds at or near municipal wastewater plants.

"Unfortunately, wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove pharmaceuticals from the water before discharge," Shapley said in a statement.