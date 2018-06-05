Garlock's, one of Lockport's oldest restaurants, closes after 72 years

Garlock's Restaurant, overlooking the Erie Canal in Lockport, has closed, ending 72 years of service.

"It is with a very heavy heart that effective today June 5, 2018 we will be closed," its Facebook page said. "We would like to thank all of our customers both near and far that we will truly miss.

"Thank you for all of the support throughout the years. The love and appreciation to our employees for the past 72 years, we became family and life long friends. Thank you all for the great memories!!"

The restaurant opened in a historic building at 35 S. Transit Road in 1962, as Garlock's Fireside.

That was its second location. The first Garlock's was opened by Harold "Gig" Garlock on Gooding Street in 1946.

