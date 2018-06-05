Frank A. Dux Jr., 87, former Cheektowaga Town Board member, tavern owner

Aug. 3, 1930 – May 25, 2018

Frank J. Dux Jr., a retired tavern owner and former Cheektowaga Town Board member, died May 25 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a short illness. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of Seneca Vocational High School and worked for Bell Aircraft before enlisting in the Navy in 1948. He served as a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Missouri during the Korean War.

Returning from service, Mr. Dux was a Buffalo firefighter for 10 years and opened Duxie’s Tavern on Sycamore Street at Oberlin Avenue. He went on to operate Dux’s Firehouse Tavern on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga for many years.

He became a Cheektowaga Democratic committeeman and was elected to two four-year terms on the Cheektowaga Town Board, serving from 1975 to 1983. As a board committee member, he pushed money-saving measures and helped create Nob Hill Park off Cayuga Road.

Defeated for reelection in 1983, he resigned before the end of his term to take an appointment to the newly-created post of working foreman in the Sanitation Department. He was named working foreman in the Facilities Department at Cheektowaga Town Park in 1989 and retired in 1992.

He was inducted into the New York State Softball Hall of Fame and enjoyed golfing.

In retirement, he divided his time between Delray Beach, Fla., and Stratford-upon-Avon, England, the home of his companion of 25 years, Rita Busk, whom he met in Florida.

Survivors also include a son, Robert E.; a daughter, Cheryl Raczyk; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered June 5, in St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 401 Woodward Ave.