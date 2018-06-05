Woman with ties to case of Evans hit-and-run death charged with DWI

A Hamburg woman connected to the criminal case surrounding a pedestrian death 4½ years ago and a contentious legal battle that followed has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to an Evans police report.

Lynne A. Laettner, 57, is due in Evans Town Court on Thursday to face the misdemeanor DWI charge following her arrest last month on Lake Shore Road in Evans.

The passenger in her vehicle at the time of the May 25 traffic stop, according to the police report, was Gabriele P. Ballowe, who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in the December 2013 death of Barry Moss on Route 5 in Evans.

According to the police report, Laettner pulled out of the parking lot of Lakeside Market & Deli at about 7 p.m., made a wide right turn crossing double-yellow lines and drove east in the westbound lanes for a short distance. She didn't pull over when a police vehicle flipped on its lights.

The pursuing officer also sounded the siren and air horn, according to the report.

Laettner pulled into a parking spot in the lot of the lakefront bar, the Beach Club at Mickey Rats. She told an officer she had three beers and three shots at Stroh's Tavern, about 2 miles away on Lake Shore Road, according to the report.

She failed six field sobriety tests and also refused to submit to a breath test, according to the report. In addition to the DWI charge, she was ticketed for driving to the left of pavement markings, moving from a lane unsafely and failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

Laettner was accused of lying to a grand jury in 2014 as prosecutors pursued charges against her friend, Ballowe, in Moss' death. She was accused of lying about whether Ballowe told her about hitting and killing Moss. Laettner pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor perjury charge in November 2016 in order to avoid having a felony on her record, but did not admit any wrongdoing. She was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

Ballowe pleaded guilty in October 2016 to leaving the scene of an injury accident without reporting and was sentenced to a year behind bars.