Energy company buys historic downtown Buffalo office building

A company that provides administrative management services to other firms has sold a renovated office building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo to an alternative energy provider of natural gas and electric service.

John Ludtka, president of New Wave Energy Corp., paid $1.35 million through New Niagara LLC to buy a historic commercial building at 410 Main from 410 Buffalo LLC, which is controlled by Albert W. Bluemle of Marker Systems.

Marker, now based at 940 River Road in North Tonawanda, provides "dynamic management systems" to handle the accounting, information technology, human resources, facilities, real estate, business development and engineering needs of its clients. It serves customers in the manufacturing, hospitality, retail, construction, sports, energy and technology sectors.

It managed and oversaw leasing for the building at 410 Main St. Located next to the Main Place Mall and across from Lafayette Square, the five-story building dates back to 1856 but was fully renovated by Marker starting in 2007.

Workers stripped away years of paint, drywall, drop-ceilings and carpeting, and the 21,375-square-foot building now features exposed brick walls, vaulted cathedral ceilings with wooden beams, and updated furniture, carpet and utilities. There's also a fitness center in the basement.

The fifth floor of the building is now occupied by Ziphany Industries, which used to be on the first floor, in space now taken up by Marker itself. Other tenants include a Subway restaurant on the first floor, as well as A2A Energy International, Empire Innovation Group and Converged Energy.

New Wave, based on Delaware Avenue, is an energy services company authorized to do business with commercial and residential customers in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.