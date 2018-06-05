Eichel and Reinhart nominated for NHL's 'Best Bromance'

Jack and Sam are roommates. Jack and Sam rode a tandem bicycle together to the first day of training camp. Jack and Sam have gone horseback riding together.

Now, Jack and Sam are up for "Best Bromance" in the NHL Fan Awards, to be given to the "teammates whose chemistry extends far beyond the rink."

Fans can vote for all the awards here. Voting ends June 11, with the winners to be announced June 12.

Rolling into training camp like... Nice wheels, Reinhart & @Jack_Eichel11 🚲

(via samsonreinhart on IG) pic.twitter.com/TqUIkz7cEJ — NHL (@NHL) September 14, 2017

The others in the category are San Jose's Joe Thornton and Brett Burns, Toronto's Mitch Marner and Matt Martin and three New York Rangers.

Former Sabre Evander Kane is nominated in the "Best Dog" category for his pet chihuahua Penelope.