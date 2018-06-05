ECMC earns Level I trauma center designation

Erie County Medical Center was designated by the state Department of Health as a Level I Adult Trauma Center.

The designation followed the American College of Surgeons' verification in April of ECMC as a Level I Trauma Center.

"This designation by (state Health Commissioner Howard) Zucker confirms the earlier ACS verification and highlights the special position ECMC occupies in our region for providing the highest quality care for critically ill and injured patients," said Thomas Quatroche, ECMC's president and chief executive officer.