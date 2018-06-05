Driver faces multiple charges following three-town ride

A Genesee County man, described by witnesses as driving recklessly Friday through three towns along Route 19, was arrested on drunk-driving and other traffic charges, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

David W. Weadon, 31, of Le Roy, was arrested following a reckless driving complaint which started in the Town of Warsaw, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies said Weadon was reported by witnesses as he allegedly passed other vehicles in no-passing zones, followed too closely, swerved on the road and drove at extreme speeds.

Deputies observed Weadon driving aggessively as he traveled north on Route 19 in Covington, and pulled him over in Pavilion, where deputies discovered Weadon drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving, the Sheriff's Office said.

A search found Weadon to be in possession of marijuana and a billy club, the Sheriff's Office said. He failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

Evaluation found Weadon to be impaired by other drugs, the Sheriff's Office said.

Weadon was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs, reckless driving, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to keep right, having an unsecured license plate and having unlawful stickers on his windshield, the Sheriff's Office said.