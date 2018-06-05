Don Agave opens in Snyder building where 3 other restaurants have closed since '05

The owner of a Mexican restaurant is confident the fourth time's the charm for a Snyder building that has hosted a succession of restaurants over the past 16 years.

Don Agave opened last month at 4548 Main St., just east of Harlem Road, in the space best known as the longtime home of the Squire Shop men's clothing store.

Benderson Development Co. bought this building and the adjoining structure in March.

The Squire Shop, best known for its Buffalo-themed ties, closed in the mid-1990s. Starting in 2002, the space was home to Bistro Vite, a casual breakfast and lunch stop; Brodo, a purveyor of soups and light meals; and then Squire on Main, the fine dining restaurant. Mulberry's had eyed the space for a second location but that deal fell through earlier this year.

Don Agave, which opened on Cinco de Mayo, has a varied Mexican menu that's heavy on fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos and burritos.

The restaurant is open six days a week and features a full bar with a curated selection of tequila and jumbo margaritas. The owner, Sean Macaluso, previously opened Squire on Main and also founded the Mac Groups social marketing firm that is located in the same building.

Macaluso said he closed Squire on Main because he wanted to shift from fine dining to something more casual. Macaluso is also the father of three, all 3 years old or younger, including Nicolena, who was born six weeks ago shortly before Don Agave opened.

Macaluso said he promised his wife he wouldn't open another restaurant, but he couldn't resist taking another shot at the business. He even helps to cook during the evenings.

"I wanted it to be fun, family-friendly," Macaluso said. He plays "Paw Patrol" on the 80-inch TV on Mondays, when kids eat free, and hands out fake mustaches to young patrons.