Demolition underway at 33-year-old office park on Genesee near airport

Demolition began Monday on a 33-year-old office park on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga near the Buffalo-Niagara Airport. The 25,000 square-foot office and retail plaza owned by Uniland is at 4700 Genesee at Holtz Drive.

"It is actually forms the entrance to Airborne Business Park," said Daniel J. Ulatowski, Cheektowaga Town Planner. "The site was originally under consideration for a hotel. The business park itself has a history with Uniland."

Airborne Business Park, a 62-acre parcel with commercial zoning, was envisioned as an intensive development in 1998 when plans were presented to Cheektowaga, said Ulatowski. In fact, it caught the eye of then-Supervisor Dennis Gabryszak, who found it perfect for a new Buffalo casino under consideration by the Seneca Nation. Cheektowaga was in the running for the casino along with the City of Buffalo.

The two-story building under demolition on Genesee housed several small businesses including Occustar Inc., Vector Marketing and Aquarium Professionals. In recent years, tenants were relocated to other Uniland facilities, said Jill Pawlik, senior marketing manager for Uniland.

"We've placed tenants in other locations so we may begin a multi-phase project to beautify the area and build on demand at the Airborne Business Park," said Pawlik.

The two remaining tenants – A Reef Creation and Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York -- vacated the building on May 20, according to Pawlik.

The project will include:

• Development of more than five acres of shovel-ready land at 4747 – 4757 Genesee, across the street from the main entrance to Airborne Business Park.

• Construction of a 44,000 single-story building at 650 Airborne Parkway. The proposed building is north of Sodexo’s three-story office building at 400 Airborne Parkway. Sodexo is a French food services and facilities management company headquartered in a suburb of Paris.

• All lighting fixtures in Airborne Business Park will be switched to LED bulbs.

Demolition and site cleanup are expected to be complete by June 15, said Pawlik.