CZUMAJ, Emma (Hermann)

Of West Seneca, NY, surrounded by her family, joined the Lord on June 4, 2018. Born in Neuburg, Germany. Beloved wife of the late John Z.; dearest mother of Raimund (Lori), Walter (Doreen), George (Barb Marowski) and the late Sigmund; grandmother of 8 and great -grandmother of 12; predeceased by a brother and 3 sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews here and abroad. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. (same as Curtin Funeral Home), 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church at 10 AM. Online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com