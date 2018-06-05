Higgins calls for BMHA probe, citing 'disgusting' conditions at housing complexes

Rep. Brian Higgins, citing "disgusting" and "hazardous" conditions at two Buffalo public housing complexes, asked for a federal investigation Monday of the "chronic mismanagement" by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

Higgins's request to the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development's Inspector General's Office comes in response to a Buffalo News report published Sunday on conditions at the BMHA's Langfield Homes in East Buffalo. But it also reflects the congressman's continuing concern over the Commodore Perry apartments.

"In addition to the obviously deteriorating and hazardous conditions at Langfield homes, other BMHA properties remain in distressing and unacceptable conditions," wrote Higgins, D-Buffalo, to acting Inspector General Helen M. Albert. "At Perry, tenants must endure disgusting and unsafe conditions as they reside next to portions of the complex which are disused, improperly sealed, and have become a haven for rats and a colony of feral cats."

"I write today to request an immediate investigation of the chronic mismanagement of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, as evidenced by reporting in yesterday's Buffalo News," Higgins wrote.

The BMHA, Higgins wrote, has a $45 million annual operating budget, with more than $10 million coming from tenant rent, and more than $23 million from HUD.

"The government, and more importantly, these tenants, are not getting what they are paying for," Higgins wrote.

The Inspector General's office Tuesday confirmed having received the Higgins request for a BMHA investigation, but declined further comment. The Inspector General's office is currently conducting a wide-ranging financial audit of the BMHA that began in January, and is expected to be completed in August or September.

Gillian Brown, the BMHA's interim executive director, said he recognizes many of the housing agency's developments need a lot of work, and appreciates Higgins' concern for tenants at Langfield and Perry.

Brown said he was "mortified at some of the photographs and complaints of tenants" included in the Buffalo News article on the Langfield development.

The Buffalo News reported Sunday that Langfield flunked a March 6 HUD inspection with a grade of 46 out of 100. Inspectors cited numerous problems, including rotted subfloors, mold and mildew, missing and broken window locks and pitted and potholed pavement.

Langfield's score is the worst inspection grade the BMHA has received in the past five years.

"We are meeting with the Langfield staff this week, so we can redeploy maintenance and other workers to correct the violations – many of which have already been corrected – and give tenants the housing they deserve," Brown said.

Regarding Commodore Perry, Brown said HUD inspectors were at that development last week, as a follow-up to a 2014 visit. He said the occupied Perry row houses are receiving a score of 61 this time – which is nine points higher than the development received in 2014, when about 140 of the units were occupied. HUD sets 60 as a passing inspection grade.

Meanwhile, Brown said, the BMHA is continuing to work on a plan for the larger Perry footprint, which includes about 300 vacant and deteriorated units that the housing authority does not currently have funds to demolish or to fix up.

Higgins is pushing for the BMHA to issue a request for proposals to see if any private developers are interested in rehabbing the vacant units into a mixed-use development, with low-income as a well market-rate housing. Proceeds from the sale of the property can go toward fixing up other parts of the Perry complex, he said.

But Brown said he believes the buildings are too far gone to be fixed up. Instead, the BMHA has been talking about demolishing the buildings, then rebuilding the area if funds can be found.

"No one who has inspected the Perry units which have been closed considers them likely candidates for rehabilitation," Brown said.

In addition, Brown said, "Any plan for the Perry development must be developed in close consultation with the City of Buffalo and all the other stakeholders in this area."

"I would be happy to meet with Congressman Higgins to further discuss his concerns," Brown added.

Brown, the BMHA attorney, was appointed to also serve as interim executive director of the agency after Dawn E. Sanders-Garrett resigned in mid-March after serving as executive director for 10 years. The BMHA is conducting a nationwide search for her replacement.

Higgins last year called on the BMHA to find a private development partner to push a development plan forward for almost 200 vacant units in the Perry complex.

While the BMHA has talked of demolishing the units, Higgins said he believes the vacant, brick town houses are structurally sound, and can be fixed up.

As he did last year, Higgins is urging the BMHA to consider private redevelopment even as it moves forward with developing its own plan.

"You have 12 buildings consisting of 174 units," Higgins said."I simply want the BMHA to provide a public inspection of those buildings so developers and not-for-profits can come and review structural integrity toward the goal of issuing a request for proposals to redevelop for market rate and affordable housing."

Higgins said the units – some of which have been vacant for more than a decade – are a disgrace. "Not only do they represent a blighting influence, but they are unsafe and unhealthy," he said.

The congressman added he was at Perry over the weekend, and the situation is getting worse.

"It's worse today than last month," he said. "People are beginning to dump there."

While the BMHA attempts to keep the vacant units boarded up, Higgins said boards are being taken down.

The congressman said he saw rats and feral cats in the vacant units, as well as a piles of debris outside the apartments.

A report the BMHA released several years ago said almost $300 million in upgrades are needed agency-wide to repair and modernize its developments. The price tag for Langfield was pegged at almost $15 million, while the Perry complex, the report says, needs a total of $73 million. That includes $17.5 million for the Perry high rises, almost $13 million for the Perry row houses that are largely occupied, and another $43 million for the row houses that are largely vacant.