Charges dismissed against 18-year-old accused of smashing East Side church statue

Charges have been dismissed against the 18-year-old Buffalo resident accused of damaging a statue outside an East Side church after he was found to be incompetent to stand trial, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The charges against Kalil Colbert were reduced and then dismissed Monday in Buffalo City Court following a forensic examination by the Erie County Department of Mental Health, the district attorney's office said.

Colbert had been charged with three felonies, including a hate crime, for damaging a statue of Mary outside St. John Kanty Church on Broadway on May 15. An anti-Catholic note was also left at the scene.

Colbert's mother told The Buffalo News her son "needs some help" and hasn't gotten the appropriate mental health care he needs.

He was facing charges of second-degree aggravated harassment with a hate crime enhancement, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree aggravated harassment. City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah dismissed the charges, the district attorney's office said.