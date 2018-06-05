CARUANA, Charles A., Jr.

CARUANA - Charles A., Jr. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest June 3, 2018; loving son of the late Angeline and Charles Caruana; dear brother of Augustina, Antoinette and Thomas Caruana and Roseann Wilmore; special uncle of Carlo, Michelle, Andrea and Michael. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com