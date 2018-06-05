Caretaker sentenced in assault that left baby with brain injuries

A 27-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for assaulting a 7-month-old boy who had been entrusted to his care by his sometime girlfriend.

Frank Redd also was ordered by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to have no contact with the young victim for nine years.

The assault was reported Jan. 2, when the baby’s mother, Jasmine L. Mendez, took him to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The infant reportedly sustained life-threatening brain injuries while in Redd’s care.

Redd pleaded guilty in April to one count of reckless assault of a child, a felony. Mendez, who also was charged in the case, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in April and was sentenced to time served.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the child is recovering.

At the time of the incident, Mendez had an order of protection against Redd but still used him as a babysitter.