CARDUCCI, Nathan Patrick "Nate"

CARDUCCI, Nathan Patrick "Nate" - God gave you to us 21 years ago today. The love we shared with you was the greatest gift of all. You lit up our lives with your beautiful smile and your gracious heart. This day will always have special meaning to us as we celebrate your birthday. You will be in our hearts forever and we will always love you "more". Happy 21st Birthday Nate. We miss you, MOM, DAD, MICHAEL, ERICA, JULIA ANN, NANA, BUMPA, UNCLE JAMIE, AUNT DIANE AND COUSIN JAMES