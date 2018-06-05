Canisius to share dorm space with ECC

Canisius College and Erie Community College officials plan to sign an agreement Wednesday that will allow SUNY students to lease space in the Delavan Townhouses at Canisius.

John Hurley, president of Canisius, will met with ECC President Dan Hocoy on Wednesday morning to sign the agreement.

Canisius spokeswoman Eileen Herbert said the two colleges have “recognized the importance” of working together on initiatives, such as the housing agreement and a recent dual admissions program that was agreed upon in April.

The Delavan Townhouses complex, which is on property purchased by Canisius in 1987, includes two-, three-, four- and five-person apartment layouts, according to the college.

More details about the agreement will be released during a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday by college officials, Herbert said. Both presidents will be in attendance at the Delavan event, she said.