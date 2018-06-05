[BN] Blitz newsletter: Check out photos from Jim Kelly's celebrity golf tournament

Jim Kelly's annual golf tournament, the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic, took place Monday at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia. It was the 32nd installation of the event.

NFL Hall of Famers, celebrities and former Bills took part in the tournament. Check out who was there in this photo gallery from Harry Scull Jr.

Jim Kelly to receive Jimmy V award: Jim Kelly's fight against cancer will earn him the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at this summer's ESPYs award show, put on by ESPN. The award is named after former North Carolina State basketball coach Jim Valvano. Kelly is the second Bill to win the award, following Kevin Everett in 2008.

Bruce Smith tempers hype over Tremaine Edmunds: Bruce Smith knew of Tremaine Edmunds long before the Bills made him a first-round draft pick. Smith still follows his Hokies, and Edmunds was a force on the Virginia Tech defense. But speaking Monday at Kelly's golf tournament, Smith wanted to do Edmunds the favor of not letting the expectations of him get too high.

Slimmed-down Eric Wood satisfied with terms of Bills exit: Former Bills center Eric Wood spoke for first time since his awkward retirement news conference in January. He said he hopes to have an official retirement ceremony at some point in the future.

"It's about time" Bills take a franchise QB, Bruce Smith says: "I think we've made some poor decisions in the past (with) acquisitions, not investing in probably the most important position on the team," Smith lamented Monday. Ex-Bills seem glad the Bills finally invested in a quarterback, selecting Josh Allen seventh overall, which is the highest pick the team has ever used at the position.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.