Batting Practice: Borucki looking sharp, All-Star Voting underway, and more

Vladdy Watch

The watch of top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned into an injury watch on Saturday when he left the game with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a leg injury he suffered while running out an infield single. Reports say he was checked out by the trainer before walking off slowly on his own power. He did not play on Sunday and Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi Tweeted that the injury was “described as not a major concern.”

Borucki impressive

Ryan Borucki, the top left-handed pitching prospect in the Blue Jays organization, has settled into a groove. Over his last six starts, Borucki has a 1.67 earned run average, compared to his season ERA of 3.14. His slider is looking better, his fastball is solid when he hits his spots, and his changeup continues to be one of the best in the organization.

All-Star Voting

Fan voting is underway for the International League All-Star Game and several Buffalo Bisons are on the ballot including Jason Leblebijian, who was voted onto the IL All-Star team last year. Also on the list is catcher Danny Jansen (currently leading the IL in batting average) and second baseman Tim Lopes. Pitchers Ryan Borucki, Chris Rowley, and Sam Moll are also on the ballot. Fan voting counts for a third of the overall tally (along with media and coaches) and runs through Friday, June 22 at www.milb.com/ballot. The All-Star Game is July 11 in Columbus, Ohio.

Not the Comeback Kids

The Bisons have had most of their success when leading in the late innings. They are 23-2 when leading after six, 21-1 when leading after seven, and 19-1 when leading after eight. They can take a lead and hold a lead. But comebacks? They’ve been few and far between. The Herd is just 1-18 when trailing after six, 1-18 when trailing after seven, and 1-17 when trailing after eight.

He said it…

“They’re playing well, but still haven’t scratched the surface of what they can be.” Manager Bobby Meacham after his team went 18-9 in May.