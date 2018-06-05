Another Voice: School rankings undercut the aims of education

By Geoff Schutte

This month is school ranking season, both in Buffalo and around the country. While most educators I know find such publications reductive and inadequate, these rankings are infused into our local lexicon and are the unfortunate standard by which we often understand and talk about school quality. Whether we like them or not, these lists inform our assumptions of what “good” and “bad” schools are.

By turning the work of schooling into a competition and simplifying the notion of quality to a number and a list, these rankings create a false narrative of what public education in a democracy is designed to do. Yes, all schools should be held accountable and have high expectations for all students, yet pitting them against each other belies the very nature of their mission. Furthermore, since the only way to “move up” a list is to have another school “go down,” the project of educating all students is undercut by notions of winning and losing.

These rankings also perpetuate the homogeneity of our schools. Top-ranked schools stay there by choosing the highest performing students through testing or self-selection and through high tax rates and housing policies. Is it any wonder or surprise that the top schools in any community are either private institutions, criteria-based schools, or from wealthy suburban districts? When school rankings are the public measure for the success of a school or district, there remains little incentive to diversify enrollment, despite years of evidence and research that point to this as a real policy solution for our struggling schools.

None of this is to say that schools shouldn’t be held accountable to high standards, or that evaluation isn’t important. However, until we begin to use evaluative tools that examine student growth over time, create alternative means for assessing learning, and design tools that evaluate schools against objective standards rather than against one another, we will continue to have a system that supports and perpetuates the haves and the have-nots, and one that discourages the real reforms necessary to improve it.

The business of ranking schools isn’t to blame for the inequality in our education system. Yet by allowing these rankings to dictate how we understand and talk about our schools, we are undermining the project of public education. We can do better than a list of best and worst schools. In fact, it’s imperative that we do.

Geoff Schutte is a teacher at Tapestry Charter School in Buffalo.