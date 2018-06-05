Ambitious Gypsy Parlor serves taste of Buffalo's barroom potential

There are a lot of clichéd assessments that first-time visitors can make upon introduction to the Grant Street oasis that is Gypsy Parlor.

“Hipster bastion.” “Eclectic ambiance.” “It doesn’t even feel like Buffalo. It's as if you're drinking in Brooklyn!”

And while pieces of all of these statements are true, they're unfair to what the ambitious West Side gem is to its customers, neighborhood and the Buffalo bar scene.

With diversified fare, creative programming and events, and an environment that’s part classic tavern—and part classy bordello—Gypsy Parlor stands as an example of the city’s imbibing capabilities when it doesn’t rely solely on decades of lethargic standards.

This starts first with its pristinely decorated environment, whether inside its barroom, dining room or wraparound patio on Grant and Potomac.

Patrons can find plenty of room to enjoy drafts of Ithaca Flower Power ($6) or try a signature Gypsy Juice cocktail ($3 for non-alcoholic to $9 premium) around the joint’s J-shaped bar and surrounding space, accented with floral wallpaper and hanging tulip lights.

And with walls lined with back-and-white framed photos including gypsy women and tarot cards glazed into the finish of high tops, it would be understandable to assume the barroom’s vibe is somewhere between swirling, calf-length skirts and a Stevie Nicks album.

Not the case. Whether because of the finished wooden floors, classic tavern accentuates flanking its liquor shelves or baseball on its overhead flat-screen, the bar is less “Gold Dust Woman” and more every woman, with varied clientele relaxing and laughing with a few rounds.

Now, moving into the dining room and onto the patios? The vibe shifts—but that’s what makes the Parlor worth patronizing.

Guests stopping in for its dinner delicacies, popular Sunday brunch or variety of music and dance performances will find spots in the exquisitely cultivated rear dining space, accented with more framed photos, antiques galore and the low-lit ambiance of a burlesque house.

Its red-draped corner stage accommodates live music and karaoke, and underneath its tables rests its dance floor, conducive to its Friday Night Dance Party (10 p.m.) or Sunday Night Tango Party (7 to 11 p.m.).

But with summer temperatures finally arriving, claustrophobic patrons eager for air will find solace on the Parlor’s patio. Partitioned from the street with sheer fabric and floral arrangements, diners and drinkers can sit off a resurgent corner of Grant, yet still be connected to the ethos operating inside a locale that definitely stands singular amid Buffalo bars that aren’t settling for the expected.

Take its regular Tuesday night special, “Tutu Tuesdays.” With the fashion statement of a frilly tutu, guests can enjoy $2 drinks, $2 Genny drafts and $2 pastelillos, empanada-like items made with chicken, beef or vegetables. And on a recent Tuesday, guests did, populating the bar in jeans, Sabres jerseys and T-shirts—albeit with the added blue, pink or yellow ballet item.

Those who didn’t bring their own could borrow one off hooks on the wall, and under some ambient beats and warm laughter, the night went on as a gleeful version of so many nights that make Buffalo the extraordinary drinking city it's always been.

But thanks to a place like Gypsy Parlor, there’s now a different version and vibe to be accessed on the Queen City social map.

Address: 376 Grant St. (551-0001)

Hours: Opens at 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Kitchen open until midnight.

Scene: Ambitious West Side oasis offering inventive specials, diversified entertainment and stylized solace.

Drafts: 5

Signature cocktails: 10

Nightly specials: Every night, and creatively elaborate. Highlights include Friday’s Happy Hour ($3 beers, drinks and apps, 2:30 to 7 p.m.) and Tutu Tuesdays.

Grant gazing: The locale boasts a draped and floral-accented wraparound patio for dining and drinking off its host block on Grant Street.

Pool in the Parlor: Next to the bar’s restrooms exists one of Buffalo’s most fantastically clandestine billiards rooms, purple-hued and open for play at $10 an hour.

Parking: On surrounding streets

Credit/Debit: Yes. ATM also onsite.

Don’t forget to: Check the schedule. From karaoke to belly dancing to Sunday brunch, there’s always something different happening.