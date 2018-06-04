My View: Older adults are vital cogs in a thriving society

By Bob Poczik

My adult daughter and I just returned from a peaceful two-day silent retreat at the Abbey of the Genesee, in Piffard. While there, I couldn’t help but notice how the monks are aging. There were perhaps 19 of them, and I would say that many are in their 70s or beyond.

Several use rolling walkers, and this year for the first time the esteemed John Eudes Baumgarter, for 30 years abbot of the abbey, was in a wheelchair. I thought to myself that, unless there is an influx of younger monks, in 15 years the abbey might no longer be able to function. That would be a great loss.

This led me to reflect on those institutions, organizations and businesses that depend heavily on older adults as recipients of services, participants and customers. What would happen, I thought, if there were no people over the age of 65 in our country?

In terms of population, many small towns in rural areas that have aging populations might just cease to exist. Some states, such as Florida and Arizona, which have boomed with the influx of retirees, might find their economies severely downsized.

Organizations that depend on older adults as service recipients or consumers of services would be marginalized or simply disappear. Senior centers would close their doors, nursing homes would go out of business, and the booming market of senior living residences would crash. Hospitals and clinics would be downsized and merged.

The travel industry would be in dire straits. Older adults keep it afloat by traveling year-round with group travel to more exotic locations, educational tours and ocean and river cruises.

In terms of arts and culture, you only have to attend orchestra concerts, musical theater, local theater groups and dance performances to see how much gray hair there is in those audiences. I venture to say that there would probably cease to be philharmonic orchestras, opera and dance companies, and live theater performances supported by season-ticket holders, if there were no customers over 65.

Most churches would suffer great drops in attendance and financial contributions needed for operations and mission work. Any organizations that depend on volunteers, from food pantries to transportation services for the homebound, from Meals on Wheels to Habitat for Humanity, would need to sharply curtail those services.

As for books, there would essentially be no publishing houses (except for children’s and school books) and bookstores, already endangered, would probably cease to exist.

Also with regard to reading, you would not be reading this column, not only because I could not have written it, but also because there would be no newspapers without older adult subscribers who still value a daily newspaper in their lives.

Then think of how many people would lose their jobs and homes due to all these changes. And lastly think of how much poorer family life would be without grandparents and great-grandparents.

So if there are seniors out there who feel less than useful because they are beyond childbearing years, mostly beyond childrearing years, and often no longer pursuing a career, I say, “Think again!”

Were it not for older adults, much of value in our society and culture would be lost. And if there are younger persons out there who view seniors as a drag on the economy because of the benefits they receive, I say, “Think again!”

You will feel very differently about that when you yourself are a senior. So to younger adults, I say that we older adults keep alive services, experiences and opportunities that you will greatly value later in life, when you have the time, the resources, the motivation and the need to engage in them. We will keep them alive for you.

Bob Poczik, of Williamsville, has a new appreciation for his fellow seniors.