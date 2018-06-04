Mike Harrington: It's a whirlwind day for Dahlin at his first NHL game

WASHINGTON – You would have expected Rasmus Dahlin to be pumped about meeting fellow Swede Nicklas Backstrom. No surprise there. The 18-year-old admitted he was "starstruck" to say hello to the standout center of the Washington Capitals following the team's morning skate Monday at their practice rink in Arlington, Va.

But Dahlin's whirlwind day at the Stanley Cup final had an even bigger highlight: A session with the inimitable Don Cherry.

"Oh yeah, that was awesome. He had a sick suit," a smiling Dahlin said as he made the NHL top prospects' annual trip to Game 4. "My dad watched his shows when I was growing up so I knew. Don Cherry always has nice suits."

Cherry, for the record, was in green and white stripes. It was loud for you and me, but not nearly as outrageous as we often see from the 84-year-old. As they do every year, the prospects appeared on "Coach's Corner," taping their appearance as the Vegas Golden Knights were wrapping up on the ice.

Dahlin said he didn't say much during the session. Cherry usually makes the players introduce themselves and announce their favorite player – which would be Erik Karlsson, in Dahlin's case. When it was over, however, Dahlin had a simple request for Cherry.

"I just wanted to take a picture," Dahlin said. "He said to me, 'Thumbs up' so I did the thumbs up."

Sabres fans, of course, have been two-thumbs-up over Dahlin since the team struck lottery gold in April. He was the focus of the NHL Scouting Combine over the weekend in HarborCenter and Buffalo's presumptive No. 1 overall pick has top billing for the draft June 22 in Dallas.

Dahlin was joined Monday by wingers Andrei Svechnikov of Barrie, Filip Zadina of Halifax and Brady Tkachuk of Boston University, the players most expected to go 2-3-4 in the draft. Also on the trip were defenseman Evan Bouchard, Noah Dobson and Quinn Hughes. All are expected to be top-10 picks.

But Dahlin was in the biggest demand. After dealing with a group of North American reporters, he spoke to Swedish television and a group of Swedish scribes – a session during which you heard the word "Buffalo" a lot even though the rest of it was unintelligible. There was NBC Radio, Canadian TV giant TSN, and a trip outside the arena for a solo spot with the NHL Network.

Dahlin and top prospects being interviewed alongside #Stanleycup on stage in front of thousands of #Caps fans. pic.twitter.com/FRfvcKiZD7 — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) June 4, 2018

The prospects then headed to the stage for the pregame concert by Fall Out Boy. Dahlin ended up on NHL Network again with the Cup nearby as they spoke. It was one of several moments during the day where it started to sink in with him how big an event this was.

"I've learned to handle it," Dahlin said of the attention. "It's all good."

Dahlin stunned this corner when he revealed this was the first NHL game he had attended. Everyone remembers their first game (Chicago at Buffalo, Dec. 7, 1971) and it's pretty large Dahlin's came in the Cup final. In fact, Capital One Arena was just the third NHL facility he's been in, joining former World Junior hosts KeyBank Center and the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Backstrom said most NHL players have all heard about Dahlin.

"It was fun meeting him. Seems like a great kid. ... There’s been a lot of hype about him. Everyone knows who he is. I’m sure he’s going to have a great time in Buffalo. I think it will be great. I think he proved to all the guys, too, that he deserves to go No. 1. It’s going to be great for the City of Buffalo."

Vegas center William Karlsson said Dahlin specialized in "nasty moves" on the ice when asked about the fellow Swede the day prior to the series opener. Backstrom concurred.

"Oh yeah. I’ve seen him on the highlights," Backstrom said. "It’s amazing. He’s got everything in his toolbox. It’s pretty impressive to watch him."

"Everything looks so easy when he's out there," Dahlin said of Backstrom. "He's so calm with the puck. He makes some sick passes."

After meeting the Capitals and riding the bus in from Virginia, Dahlin was greeted in the stands by Vegas General Manager George McPhee (hands off the merchandise, GMGM). The players visited the cramped Golden Knights dressing room, with Dahlin checking out the stick rack, before retreating away from the media horde to wait in the hallway. Karlsson and Oscar Lindberg made sure to say hello, with Lindberg stopping for an extended chat. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, the No. 1 pick way back in 2003, shook some hands as well.

When they returned to the rink for the game in the evening, the players stumbled upon Wonder Woman in the hallway. Seriously. Longtime Capitals fan Lynda Carter, resplendent at age 66 in a Backstrom jersey, stopped for pictures with Americans Quinn and Tkachuk immediately recognizing her and approaching.

Dahlin (right) and the prospects just met Wonder Woman. Seriously. Lynda Carter sporting a Backstrom sweater. #StanleyCup #Sabres pic.twitter.com/UGT12FfUYE — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) June 4, 2018

Clearly not knowing who Carter was, Dahlin had to be invited into the shot. From there, the group had a brief meet-and-greet and photo session with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman before heading to the stands to watch the game in peace. Or at least with no more reporters and cameras around.

Just as he did over the weekend, Dahlin is taking a slow approach to the draft. There's some humility there, but the soft-spoken Swede knows the buildup is heating up and is about to become a runaway train.

"People back home are asking me about the Sabres," said Dahlin, who returns to Sweden on Tuesday to continue his offseason training before heading to Dallas in two weeks. "But nothing is done. I just have to wait for the draft."

Dahlin said he got stopped a few times on the streets of Buffalo near the downtown Marriott. Asked if he was prepared to become a face of the franchise, Dahlin simply said, "The only thing I try to think about right now is to get my strength up, get up in weights. I haven't thought about that yet. I'm just looking forward."

Dahlin got the biggest chuckles from the national media when he repeated the story he told at the Combine about his first foray into chicken wings at the Anchor Bar being too spicy.

He's going to get plenty of chances to try some different places in the coming years. Heck, in as little as four months he could be playing against Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin.

"When that happens, it's going to be fun. So exciting," he said. "I want to play against them. I just want to get to the start of the season and see what happens."