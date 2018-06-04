Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Baseball - Georgetown Cup finals

With a 3-1 game one win Monday, No. 3 St. Francis has a chance to clinch the Monsignor Martin baseball title at 4 p.m. today at Coca-Cola Field. A win by top-seeded St. Joe's would force a decisive game three tomorrow at the same time back at the home of the Bisons.

