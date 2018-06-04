Hilbert AD Czarnecki takes post at Hartwick

John Czarnecki, athletic director at Hilbert College for the last five years, will leave the school to become director of athletics at Hartwick College in Oneonta.

"John came to Hilbert with the task of guiding and growing Hilbert’s athletics department," Hilbert President Cynthia Zane said. "His tenure has shown tremendous success both on and off the playing fields and courts, culminating with Hilbert’s first AMCC women’s basketball title and automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament."

Czarnecki also coached the golf team. Under his watch Hilbert added bowling and men's and women's track. His last day will be July 10. Hilbert began a national search for his replacement immediately.