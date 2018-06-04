High School Extra: OP's Shaw fifth in state golf

Aidan Shaw, a sophomore from Orchard Park, shot a final round 76 Monday and finished fifth with a 149 total, 5 over par, in the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association boys golf championship at Cornell University's Robert Trent Jones course in Ithaca. Shaw had one birdie in his round after shooting five in his round of 73 on Sunday.

Juniors Andrew LaCongo of East Aurora/Holland and Ben Spitz of Orchard Park tied for 13th with 153. LaCongo birdied the final hole to end up with 3-over 74 on Monday while Spitz scored a 78, shooting 6 over on the front nine.

With five golfers in the top 30, Section VI finished fourth in the sectional team scoring with a 1,097 total. Section V (Rochester area) was the sectional champion with 1,064.

A year ago, Adam Xiao of Manhasset (Section XI) lost to Nathan Han of Somers (Section I) on the third hole of a sudden death playoff for the individual medal. Xiao left no doubt this time. He shot 4-under with four birdies and 14 pars for a 67 in the final round to overtake first-round leader Matt Ferrari of Croton (Section I) with a 143 total for 36 holes. That ended the Section I (Westchester County) run of three straight individual state championships.

Han did not defend his title because he has transferred to a golf academy in Florida.

Vogel's relief work halts St. Joe's

Taylor Vogel came on in relief with two on base and one out in the fifth and shut out St. Joe's the rest of the way in a 3-1 St. Francis victory Monday at Coca-Cola Field.

It was the opener of the best-of-three championship series for the Georgetown Cup.

Vogel, a junior right-hander took over for junior lefty Michael Hartman, the St. Francis starter. He struck out four in shutting down the Marauders the rest of the way.

"Late in the season Taylor's been able to close out games for us," said St. Francis coach Paul Bartell. "He has good mound presence, very calm and he throws strikes."

Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. today at the downtown stadium.

The Red Raiders took the lead, 2-1, in the fourth when Matt Devine drove in a run with a double and Justin Kirst's sacrifice fly brough in another.

Cole O'Connor scored the third St. Francis run in the sixth when he reached base, moved up on Ben Heilig's hit to right and came around on a throwing error on the play.

St. Joe's scored in the third when Alex Zulia singled and scored on a hit by Cade Dick."

Junior Will Carlone struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for St. Joe's. Zulia had three hits for the Marauders, who won the regular season Monsignor Martin championship and are the defending Cup champions.

Two golds for Canisius rowers in Canada.

Canisius crews earned two gold medals in lightweight fours and a silver in lightweight eights at the Canadian Secondary School Rowing Association Championships in St. Catharines, Ont.

The four of Ryan Walter, William Herzog, Charles Korn, Nathaniel Sass and coxswain George Weckerle, which was third in the U.S. Scholastic Championship has qualified for the U.S. Youth National Championship at Lake Natoma, Calif., next weekend.