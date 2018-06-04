Williamsville's Gaffney shoots 152 misses cut in Open Sectional

Billy Gaffney of Williamsville shot 3-over-par 73 on the South Course and 7-over 79 on the North Course at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J., for a 152 and missed the cut in a Sectional Qualifier on Monday for the U.S. Open Golf Championship later this month at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island.

Gaffney was among 81 golfers competing at Canoe Brook for five slots in the Open. In all, 860 golfers were competing at various sectional sites across the country and in England for 70 slots on the field.

Gaffney began his round on the South Course with a double-bogey six but rallied for two birdies and a bogey for 1-over 37 on the front nine. However, he got no momentum on the back nine with no birdies and two bogeys. On the North Course, he had no better luck carding seven bogeys in his round with no birdies.

Cameron Wilson of Rowayton, Conn., and Calum Hill of Silver City, N.M., led the qualifier at Canoe Brook, each shooting 135. A 137 or better was needed to make the cut.