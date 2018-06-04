Editorial: Support Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities is coming perilously close to falling short of its $11 million fundraising goal. In a high-needs community, that’s a problem.

In response, a Catholic Charities Day of Giving is scheduled for Friday throughout the eight counties of Western New York to raise funds for the 2018 Appeal. The first $50,000 raised that day will be matched dollar for dollar to help achieve this year’s goal before the June 30 deadline.

To date, the 94th annual Appeal has raised $9.8 million, or 89 percent of this year’s goal, since January. The last time the appeal failed to reach its goal was in 2009.

This year’s drop-off is almost certainly due to the controversy surrounding allegations of priest sexual abuse. It is awful. Victims, of course, should be supported. But so should Catholic Charities. It is too important.

Bishop Richard J. Malone has pledged that none of the donations to Catholic Charities or past donations to the Upon this Rock campaign will be used for to compensate victims. That message must get through to congregations and to the community whose donations help support the 70 programs and services provided by Catholic Charities at 61 sites throughout Western New York, along with a number of ministries that are a part of the Bishop’s Fund for the Faith.

Leaders of this year’s drive hope to close the funding gap with the Day of Giving, and are encouraging all parishes to announce the effort so that if people want to give online or call directly (716-218-1400), they can do so. Catholic Charities relies on the leadership of pastors to meet its goals.

The corporate committee will also solicit local businesses through a “phone-a-thon” and there will be a big social media push. The parishes are key since they are the source of 80 percent of the campaign funds, but their influence has been waning.

Catholic Charities funding is critical to the community, whose members are served regardless of religious affiliation. At risk of funding reductions are mental health and school counseling, family assistance, grandparent programs and food pantries, four of which are in Buffalo. Others are in Franklinville, Getzville, Lackawanna and Wellsville. Combined, the food pantries served nearly 5,800 people last year.

Much is at stake. Catholic Charities fundraising is critical every year. This year’s appeal theme is, “Love Your Neighbor.” For an organization that affected nearly 153,000 people – neighbors – last year, for a variety of services, it is important for all of Western New York to act upon those words by giving.