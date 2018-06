Defenseman Lisa Chesson, a veteran of three seasons with the Buffalo Beauts, has agreed to terms on a new contract with the National Women's Hockey League team.

The former Ohio State star, 21, was a first-team NWHL All-Star last season. She has recorded eight points (1-7) in 21 career games with Buffalo.

The native of Plainfield, Ill., has played for the U.S. in the 2010 Winter Olympics and three IIHF World Women's Championship.