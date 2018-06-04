Chimney fire in Clarence causes $25,000 damage to house under renovation

A chimney fire in Clarence Monday caused $25,000 damage to an unoccupied, two-story house under renovation, according to Amherst Fire Control.

Amherst Fire Control was alerted to the fire at about 2 p.m. The caller reported seeing fire coming from a chimney that was spreading to the roof of the house at 4950 Alexander Drive.

The Clarence Fire Company responded to the fire, with mutual aid from Harris Hill Fire Company and Main Transit Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes, according to Amherst Fire Control.

Clarence Fire Chief Jeff Schlabach reported a contractor doing renovation on the house was burning debris in the fireplace. He said the fire spread into the attic and roof area as a result of the fireplace's dilapidated condition.

No injuries were reported.