Planning Board rejects Jersey Street firehouse brewery, restaurant

The Buffalo Planning Board Monday extinguished a controversial proposal by six friends to convert an historic former Jersey Street firehouse near Kleinhans Music Hall into a microbrewery and restaurant.

The group, Project X Holdings, wanted to renovate the vacant firehouse at 310 Jersey into a mixed-use concept with a 74-seat restaurant and brewery on the ground floor and a combination of co-working and community space upstairs. That was a reduction from their original plan for a 129-seat eatery, in response to community opposition.

It wasn't enough. The investors needed an adaptive reuse permit from the Common Council, but the Planning Board voted to recommend a denial by the Council – an almost unheard-of action.

Board members said the proposal was inappropriate for the residential neighborhood.