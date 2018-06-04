Share this article

The Jersey Street Firehouse, built in 1875 at 310 Jersey St., was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2011. (Google Maps)

Planning Board rejects Jersey Street firehouse brewery, restaurant

The Buffalo Planning Board Monday extinguished a controversial proposal by six friends to convert an historic former Jersey Street firehouse near Kleinhans Music Hall into a microbrewery and restaurant.

The group, Project X Holdings, wanted to renovate the vacant firehouse at 310 Jersey into a mixed-use concept with a 74-seat restaurant and brewery on the ground floor and a combination of co-working and community space upstairs. That was a reduction from their original plan for a 129-seat eatery, in response to community opposition.

It wasn't enough. The investors needed an adaptive reuse permit from the Common Council, but the Planning Board voted to recommend a denial by the Council – an almost unheard-of action.

Board members said the proposal was inappropriate for the residential neighborhood.

