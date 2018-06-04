Planning Board rejects Jersey Street firehouse brewery, restaurant
The Buffalo Planning Board Monday extinguished a controversial proposal by six friends to convert an historic former Jersey Street firehouse near Kleinhans Music Hall into a microbrewery and restaurant.
The group, Project X Holdings, wanted to renovate the vacant firehouse at 310 Jersey into a mixed-use concept with a 74-seat restaurant and brewery on the ground floor and a combination of co-working and community space upstairs. That was a reduction from their original plan for a 129-seat eatery, in response to community opposition.
It wasn't enough. The investors needed an adaptive reuse permit from the Common Council, but the Planning Board voted to recommend a denial by the Council – an almost unheard-of action.
Board members said the proposal was inappropriate for the residential neighborhood.
Story topics: 310 Jersey/ adaptive reuse/ Buffalo Planning Board/ Common Council/ Jersey Street firehouse/ jonathan d. epstein
